Texas Flags Fly At Half-Staff For Turner

Texas flags are flying at half-staff today statewide in honor of the late Sylvester Turner. By order of Governor Greg Abbott, state flags were lowered to half-staff on Thursday and will remain there until sunrise on Saturday.

Turner was a Democratic member of the Texas House of Representatives from 1989 to 2016, and served as mayor of Houston from 2016 to 2024. After the death of U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee last summer, Turner served in her former seat in the 18th Texas District from January until his death early Wednesday at age 70.