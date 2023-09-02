Texas “Game Preserve Fire” Spreads Overnight

Authorities say a wildfire in Texas is now covering three-thousand acres after spreading overnight. The Texas A&M Forest Service said this morning the fire is ten-percent contained as evacuation continues in the town of Huntsville, about 70 miles north of Houston.

What’s being dubbed as the Game Preserve Fire temporarily shut down a nearby interstate, but it has since reopened. Texas Governor Greg Abbott posted on social media, urging Texans to be “weather-aware” and to limit activities that could cause accidental fires. Temperatures in the are expected to reach triple digits.