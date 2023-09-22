Texas Game Warden Arrested For Drunk Driving In Edinburg

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A state game warden in the Valley was arrested this morning for drunken driving. Officer Jared Max Self was arrested by Edinburg police after crashing his Texas Parks and Wildlife vehicle.

Police had gotten a call at around 8 a.m. about a green pickup truck that was swerving across the road near East University Drive and Raul Longoria Road. Shortly after, another person called to report a truck had crashed into some construction equipment. Not long after that, police spotted the truck a couple of miles away and saw that the driver appeared intoxicated.

Self is facing charges of DWI as well as causing a damaging accident and unlawfully carrying a weapon.