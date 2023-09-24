Texas Game Warden Put On Leave After Drunk Driving Arrest

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A state game warden in the Valley has been placed on administrative leave following his drunken driving arrest last Friday. The move came after Jared Max Self was arraigned on charges of DWI, causing a damaging accident, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Self was in court hours after his arrest last Friday morning and paid a $20,000 bond to be released from jail. Self was arrested after crashing a Texas Parks and Wildlife pickup truck into some construction equipment near East University Drive and Raul Longoria Road in Edinburg.

Police had gotten a call moments earlier about a green pickup truck that was swerving across the road.