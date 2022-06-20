Texas GOP Adopts Anti-LGBTQ Party Platform

The Texas Republican Party has a new party platform that specifically opposes homosexuality and transgender identity.
The platform the party adopted at its convention in Houston over the weekend includes a section titled “Homosexuality and Gender Issues.” It declares the Texas Republican Party’s formal opposition against giving special legal status to gay men or women. It reads, “Homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice.”
The platform also opposes using public funds for homosexuality, transgender or diversity and equity inclusion centers and for gender-affirming care.