Texas GOP Adopts Anti-LGBTQ Party Platform

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick poses for photos with supporters during the first day of the Republican Party of Texas convention at George R. Brown Convention Center on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The Texas Republican Party has a new party platform that specifically opposes homosexuality and transgender identity.

The platform the party adopted at its convention in Houston over the weekend includes a section titled “Homosexuality and Gender Issues.” It declares the Texas Republican Party’s formal opposition against giving special legal status to gay men or women. It reads, “Homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice.”

The platform also opposes using public funds for homosexuality, transgender or diversity and equity inclusion centers and for gender-affirming care.