Texas GOP Begins Hurried Second Try At Thwarted Voting Laws

(AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is reviving the GOP’s thwarted efforts to pass new voting laws in America’s biggest red state. His announcement Wednesday comes after Democrats temporarily derailed a restrictive bill with a late-night walkout in the state Capitol in May.

The two-term governor made new election laws one of nearly a dozen items he is instructing lawmakers to revisit over the next 30 days in a special session that begins Thursday.

The GOP’s overwhelming majority in the Texas Capitol means an elections bill will probably pass. But Democrats have vowed to fight and have not ruled out breaking quorum again.

