A Texas congressman is one of a dozen Republicans who are suing the Vice-President in an effort to reverse the results of the presidential election. GOP Congressman Louie Gohmert of Texas and 11 Republicans from Arizona are asking a judge to empower Mike Pence to determine which Electoral College votes should be counted when Congress meets to decide who won the election. Pence, as President of the Senate, will oversee Congress’s January 6th vote count.