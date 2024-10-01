Texas GOP Congressman Wants Trump To Support Ukraine Against Russia

A Republican congressman from Texas is trying to persuade former President Donald Trump to support Ukraine’s war effort against Russia. Rep. Michael McCaul of Austin chairs the House Foreign Relations Committee.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been firm supporters of Ukraine’s struggle against the Russian invasion. But in his current run for the White House, Trump is critical of the cost of U.S. aid for Ukraine. McCaul says Trump should continue sending Ukraine money and weapons if he’s reelected.