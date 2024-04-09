Texas GOP, Dems At Odds Over Biden’s Pause On LNG Exports

Democrats and Republicans in Texas are jousting over the Biden administration’s decision to pause exports of liquefied natural gas.

Republican Senator John Cornyn said last week the pause is a disservice to the state’s oil and gas industry, as well as to foreign allies who depend on American LNG. GOP Senator Ted Cruz is using the issue against Colin Allred, his Democratic challenger in the November election.

Texas and 15 other states are suing the administration over the decision, claiming the Department of Energy exceeded its authority.