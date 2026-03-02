A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Republican members of the Texas congressional delegation are expressing support for the US and Israeli air strikes on Iran.

US Senator John Cornyn praised President Donald Trump for finally taking action against America’s long-term terrorist enemy. US Senator Ted Cruz expressed similar views. US Representative Michael McCaul of Austin called on the Iranian people to rise up and seize the moment.

US Representative Tony Gonzales of San Antonio said “the Iranian people have a historic opportunity to reclaim their country.”