Texas GOP Tries To Protect US House Seats Under New Maps

Hector Andres, an organizer with the Latino empowerment group JOLT, offers voting registration during a community outreach in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Texas this week will begin redrawing congressional lines, and Latino advocates and officeholders say it's time to correct past wrongs. The state's explosive population growth over the past decade, half of which comes from Latinos, has earned it two new congressional seats. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Hector Andres, an organizer with the Latino empowerment group JOLT, offers voting registration during a community outreach in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Texas this week will begin redrawing congressional lines, and Latino advocates and officeholders say it's time to correct past wrongs. The state's explosive population growth over the past decade, half of which comes from Latinos, has earned it two new congressional seats. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(AP) — Texas Republicans are trying to shore up their slipping dominance in America’s biggest red state with redrawn voting maps. New Texas congressional districts offered Monday by GOP lawmakers would bolster Republicans’ chances of reclaiming control of the U.S. House in 2022. Booming Texas was the big winner in new Census figures that show the state added nearly 4 million residents over the last decade, the vast majority of whom are Latino. That skyrocketing growth made Texas the only state awarded two additional U.S. House seats, bringing its total to 38.