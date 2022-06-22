Texas GOP’s Swing To Far Right Cemented With Party Platform

File: Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick poses for photos with supporters during the first day of the Republican Party of Texas convention at George R. Brown Convention Center on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) — Ten years ago, the Texas Republican Party used its platform to oppose teaching critical thinking in schools.

In 2014, it declared homosexuality a chosen behavior contrary to God. By 2020, the party was ready to remind the world that “Texas retains the right to secede from the United States.” But now the Texas GOP platform has broken new extremist ground. It’s embraced fringe positions that most mainstream Republicans in the state would have shied away from in years past.

Approved by 5,000-plus party delegates last weekend in Houston during its biennial convention, the new platform brands President Joe Biden an “acting” commander-in-chief who was never “legitimately elected.”