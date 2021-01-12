TEXAS

Texas Gov. Abbott Lauds Shift To Mass Vaccine Sites

File photo: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

(AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state should be able to rapidly increase the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations by using new mass hubs for getting shots. But he also says the effort is still limited by the supply of medicine coming from the federal government.

Texas is one of several states opening sports stadiums convention centers and fairgrounds to process thousands of shots per day to a more diverse group of patients. Texas has opened 28 in a shift away from sending vaccine to thousands of smaller providers.

