Texas Gov. Abbott Seeks Out-Of-State Help Against COVID-19

Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa announces that masks will be required at all Dallas ISD schools at DISD headquarters in Dallas, Monday, August 9, 2021. (Brandon Wade/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is appealing for out-of-state help to fight the third wave of COVID-19. The Monday appeal comes as a county-owned hospital in Houston raises tents to accommodate their COVID-19 overflow. Meantime, the Dallas and Austin school districts announced Monday that they would require students and staff to wear face masks. The Houston school district already announced a mask mandate for its students and staff later this week if its board approves. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins also sued Monday to challenge the Republican governor’s ban on mask mandates. The highly contagious delta variant is fueling the wave.

 

