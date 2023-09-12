Texas Gov Shoots Back At Slam

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has some choice words for the Governor of Texas, calling him a “madman” for his illegal immigrant busing plan.

That’s not phasing Governor Greg Abbott, who says that Mayor Adams and other democratic leaders are the madmen for their sanctuary city policies that have attracted a record number of illegal immigrants to our borders.

More than 13-thousand asylum-seekers have been sent from Texas to the Big Apple since the busing program began. It’s costing New York City billions of dollars to provide them services.