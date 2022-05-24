Reports: 18 Children, Three Adults Dead After TX Mass Shooting

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing multiple children and a teacher and wounding others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing multiple children and a teacher and wounding others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Multiple reports say 18 children and three adults are dead following a mass shooting today at a South Texas elementary school.

Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez says he was given that somber update from police.

The shooting took place at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, an hour and a half west of San Antonio. The suspected 18-year-old shooter was shot and killed by police.