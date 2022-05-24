TEXASTRENDING

Reports: 18 Children, Three Adults Dead After TX Mass Shooting

jsalinasBy 10 views
0
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing multiple children and a teacher and wounding others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Multiple reports say 18 children and three adults are dead following a mass shooting today at a South Texas elementary school.

Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez says he was given that somber update from police.

The shooting took place at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, an hour and a half west of San Antonio. The suspected 18-year-old shooter was shot and killed by police.

 

 

 

 

US Safety, Savings Rules Set Stage For Baby Formula Shortage

Previous article

Sen. Murphy Begs For Gun Compromise After Texas Shooting

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS