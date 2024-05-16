Abbott Pardons Ex-Army Sergeant Convicted Of Killing Air Force Veteran During Racial Justice Demonstration In Austin

FILE - Daniel Perry enters the courtroom at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center, May 10, 2023, in Austin, Texas. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Thursday, May 16, 2024, recommended a full pardon for Perry, a former U.S. Army sergeant convicted of murder for fatally shooting an armed demonstrator in 2020 during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool, File)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Governor Greg Abbott has issued a full pardon to a former Fort Hood Army sergeant convicted of murder for shooting and killing an armed demonstrator during a George Floyd police brutality demonstration in downtown Austin in the summer of 2020.

Abbott announced the pardon Thursday afternoon just minutes after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles posted its recommendation that Perry be pardoned. Abbott had previously ordered the board, whose members he appoints, to review the case.

Perry has been serving a 25-year prison sentence since he was found guilty a little more than a year ago of killing Garrett Foster. Jurors agreed with prosecutors that Perry drove recklessly into the protest. Foster, who was carrying an AK-47, approached Perry, who grabbed his pistol and opened fire. Jurors rejected Perry’s self-defense claim, saying the evidence showed Foster had his rifle pointed down. The pardon for Perry also restores his right to own firearms.