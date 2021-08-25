Texas Governor Promises Appeal After Injunction On Mask Mandate Ban

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is promising to appeal after an injunction was issued over his mask mandate ban.

Abbott Press Secretary Renae Eze says the governor is just trying to protect freedom and will not waver in his resolve. She’s confident a higher court will uphold Abbott’s executive order disallowing government-enforced face covering requirements.

A Dallas district judge issued the injunction Wednesday saying County Judge Clay Jenkins was correct in ordering people to mask up in schools, businesses, and public buildings. The judge cited worries COVID Delta could overwhelm hospitals.