Texas Grand Jury Indicts Netflix Over ‘Cuties’ Movie

Netflix is being indicted in Texas over the controversial movie “Cuties.” A grand jury in Tyler County has accused the streaming giant of promoting material which depicts lewd exhibition of a child for sexual purposes.

The movie centers around an eleven-year-old girl that joins a dance group at her school. The prepubescent dance troupe members are seen twerking and making sexually suggestive movements during their stage performances in the movie. Texas Senator Ted Cruz called for an investigation into the film last month, claiming the movie “sexualizes young girls.”