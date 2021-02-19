TEXAS

Texas Grid Operators Say Electrical System Back To Normal

By 81 views
0
AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(AP) — Texas’ grid operators say the electrical system has returned to normal for the first time since a winter storm knocked out power to more than 4 million customers.

Smaller outages still remained Friday. But the president of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas says the grid again has enough capacity to provide power throughout the entire grid.

As electricity and heat returned to Texas homes, water problems remained as cities continued boil-water notices and repaired broken pipes and water mains.

Texas Deals With Water Crisis In Storm’s Aftermath

Previous article

Texas Reports 97 Virus Deaths; Winter Weather Delays Reports

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS