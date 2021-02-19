Texas Grid Operators Say Electrical System Back To Normal

(AP) — Texas’ grid operators say the electrical system has returned to normal for the first time since a winter storm knocked out power to more than 4 million customers.

Smaller outages still remained Friday. But the president of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas says the grid again has enough capacity to provide power throughout the entire grid.

As electricity and heat returned to Texas homes, water problems remained as cities continued boil-water notices and repaired broken pipes and water mains.