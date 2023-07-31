TEXAS

Texas Group To Organize Volunteer Patrols At East High School

A group from Texas wants to organize volunteer patrols at Denver’s East High School ahead of the start of fall classes. A group called the Uvalde Foundation for Kids says the patrols will be conducted three times a day by volunteers trained for situational awareness.

The group would not interact with students and would conduct patrols off-campus unless invited. While some parents seem interested in the program, others wonder how the patrols will enhance campus safety if they aren’t connected to D-P-S or the Denver Police Department.

