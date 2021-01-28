Texas Guard In Starr County Saturday For New Coronavirus Vaccination Program

The state’s new coronavirus vaccine program utilizing the Texas National Guard, and coming to Starr County this weekend, is getting off to a slow start:

(Audio: Starr County Health Authority Dr. Anthony Falcon)

That’s Starr County Health Authority Dr. Anthony Falcon who tells 710 KURV a list of eligible people who can receive those 100 vaccines is currently being compiled. The doses will be given to patients who are homebound, and to people 65 and older.

For the latter group, the shots will be administered at Rio Grande City High School. Falcon says the county is ready to hold a mass vaccination clinic, as soon as it gets significant allocations of vaccines.