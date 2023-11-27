Texas Guard Soldier Found Dead Near Rio Grande In Laredo

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Texas military officials are investigating after a Texas Army Guard soldier was found dead near the U.S.-Mexico border in Laredo Thanksgiving morning.

BorderReport.com quotes a Laredo police spokesman as saying the 24-year-old soldier died from an apparent self-inflicted wound.

At the time, the Texas Guard member was on duty patrolling the border as part of the state-funded Operation Lone Star border security initiative. His body was found near Chacon Bat Park which sits along the Rio Grande. Officials have not yet released the soldier’s name or hometown.