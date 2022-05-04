Texas Guard Soldiers Told Not To Go Into The Rio Grande

The drowning of a Texas National Guard soldier in the Rio Grande last week has prompted an order prohibiting soldiers from rescuing migrants struggling in the rushing currents of the river. The Texas Military Department order tells soldiers to throw flotation devices instead of jumping into the river themselves.

Flotation devices and other equipment for the troops have been in short supply ever since the National Guard was deployed to the border for Operation Lone Star. But Major General Thomas Suelzer told Texas lawmakers this week that a long-delayed order has arrived and 235 flotation devices have been distributed to soldiers stationed along the Rio Grande.