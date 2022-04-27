Texas Guardsman Who Drowned In Rescue Effort Did Not Possess A Flotation Device

The Texas Army National Guard soldier who drowned in the Rio Grande during a migrant rescue attempt was not equipped with a flotation device. That acknowledgement from the Texas Military Department in an email response to the Texas Tribune and Military Times.

Specialist Bishop Evans, who was part of the state’s Operation Lone Star border security mission, had jumped into the swift-moving river near Eagle Pass last Friday after seeing two migrants struggling in the swirling currents. The 22-year-old soldier went under and didn’t resurface. His body turned up Monday morning.

The two publications also report that although Operation Lone Star was launched in March of last year, the Texas Military Department hadn’t ordered any life-saving water-rescue equipment until February of this year, and that by this month, most of the equipment had not yet arrived.

Both publications have previously reported on complaints from Texas Guard soldiers about not being properly equipped in general, as well as about numerous other problems with the operation. Several Texas lawmakers have called for an immediate investigation into the lack of equipment.