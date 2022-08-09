Texas Gubernatorial Debate To Be Held At UTRGV-Edinburg

It appears there will be only one debate between the two main candidates for governor before the November election – and it’ll be held in the Rio Grande Valley.

Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday accepted an invitation from Nexstar Media to debate on the UTRGV campus in Edinburg. But in an email accepting the invitation, Governor Abbott’s campaign chairman made clear the Nexstar debate will be the one and only debate Abbott will participate in.

O’Rourke has tentatively accepted the invitation, but an email from O’Rourke’s campaign team stated that one debate is not enough and the people of Texas deserve better. O’Rourke has proposed several debates in several regions of the state.

The Edinburg debate is set for September 30th. The hour-long event will be broadcast statewide.