Texas Has Bused More Than 15K Migrants To Blue Cities

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says his state has bused more than 15-thousand migrants to Democratic cities across the country.

Migrants have been bused to Washington, DC, New York City, Chicago and Philadelphia since April. The effort is aimed at pressuring President Biden to stiffen his immigration policies, which Republicans say have led to a record-high number of border crossings.

Abbott says there have been more than 336-thousand migrant apprehensions and more than 23-thousand criminal arrests at the border since March of last year.