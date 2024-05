A new study shows Texas is one of five states with the highest number of uninsured persons. It also has a high number of persons who are enrolled in the Affordable Care Act.

The study was done by KFF, a nonprofit health policy research organization. Other states that rank at the top for the number of uninsured people are Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia. Extra subsidies for free low-cost ACA plans enacted during the pandemic are set to expire in 2025.