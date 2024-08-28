Texas Has Plans To Expand Rio Grande Buoy Barriers

File photo: Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Governor Greg Abbott is revealing plans to expand the floating buoy barrier on the Rio Grande – if the federal courts rule the existing buoy chain is legal.

In an interview with News Nation, Abbott called the buoys a cost-effective way to discourage undocumented immigrants from crossing the river into Texas. But there has yet to be a final court decision in a lawsuit brought by the Biden administration that claims Texas installed the buoys without required authority from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The lawsuit also says the buoy barrier violates binational water and boundary treaties. The existing 1-thousand foot long buoy chain sits in the river between Eagle Pass and Piedras Negras. Abbott didn’t indicate where he would place additional buoys