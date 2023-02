The Texas workforce is dealing with the second-most layoffs in the nation so far this year. CivMetrics, a project of the nonprofit Policy Data Institute, has cataloged mass layoffs across the country.

Texas ranks second with four-thousand-625 layoffs, less than half of California’s total of more than of eleven-thousand-300. Because of the large numbers of recent layoffs at tech companies, the hardest-hit cities in 2023 are Seattle, San Francisco, Redmond, San Diego, and Austin.