Texas Health Department Reports 3,283 New Coronavirus Cases

(AP) – Texas health officials report 3,283 new cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, along with 121 new deaths from the illness.

The cases reported Saturday by the state health department raise the total number of cases since tracking of the virus started in March to 733,438, with an estimated 68,373 cases now active and 3,209 of those requiring hospitalization.

Meanwhile, the Texas death toll for the outbreak has risen to 15,485. The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.