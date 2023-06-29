Texas Heat Dome Shifts To The Southeast

The hot air that’s been roasting Texas this month will be shifting over the Southeast this week.

Forecasters say the heat dome that’s been creating near-record highs in the south central plains will be bringing above-average temperatures to Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Missouri today.

Feels-like temperatures in the triple digits are forecast throughout the region, with the hottest temperatures expected from Memphis to New Orleans. There may be some relief this weekend when thunderstorms are predicted from Oklahoma to the East Coast.