Texas Heeds Call To Pause Johnson & Johnson Virus Shots

(AP) — Texas is joining other states in asking COVID-19 vaccine providers to stop giving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. The move Tuesday follows federal health officials’ recommendation to “pause” to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. Texas health officials said that none of the reported blood clots occurred in the state.

More than 500,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in Texas. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S. The vast majority of them showed no or mild side effects.

The potential adverse reactions appear to be extremely rare, occurring in less than one in every million recipients.