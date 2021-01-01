TEXAS

Texas Hits New Virus Hospitalization Record, Passing 12,000

Gov. Greg Abbott talks about the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UPS Distribution Center in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Listening is Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

(AP) — Texas has hit another grim milestone as it surpassed 12,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. That set a new record high hospitalizations Thursday for the fourth consecutive day. The patient count has climbed 1,400 in one week. The state also counted 349 newly-reported deaths Thursday. Meanwhile, a Travis County district judge sided with Austin officials after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office tried to overturn a ban on dine-in eating and drinking between 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. during the New Year’s holiday. Local officials say it’s needed to tamp down on the virus’ surge. Paxton’s office appealed the decision Thursday night.

 

