Texas Hospitals Hit New COVID High For Fifth Straight Day

(AP) — Texas hit a new record high for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 for the fifth consecutive day Friday, in a continued surge of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus following holiday gatherings and travel.

Texas reported 12,481 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals on New Year’s Day, an increase of more than 1,750 from a week ago.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, intensive care units in several parts of Texas were full or nearly full. State health officials on Friday reported 12,369 new, confirmed cases of the virus and another 3,658 probable cases.