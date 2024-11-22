Texas Hospitals Required To Ask Patients About Citizenship Status

As of November 1st, Texas hospitals accepting Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Plan coverage must ask all patients about their immigration status. The requirement is in keeping with an executive order issued by Governor Greg Abbott over the summer.

Hospitals are required to ask patients whether they’re legally present in the U-S, but they can’t force anybody to answer the question or deny treatment if they refuse. The information is for statistical purposes only, with no identifying information sent to the governor’s office.