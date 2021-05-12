Texas House Approves Anti-Harassment Bill For Lobbyists

A bill requiring sexual harassment training for lobbyists at the Texas Capitol is on its way to the Senate after the House passed it on Tuesday.

Houston Democrat Senfronia Thompson’s bill would prohibit sexual harassment by lobbyists and allow Capitol employees to file complaints for violations.

The bill would also require lobbyists to undergo sexual harassment training before they could be licensed. The Senate unanimously passed a similar measure earlier this month. Both bills were filed after a legislative staffer accused a lobbyist of spiking her cocktail with a date-rape drug. An investigation found no evidence.