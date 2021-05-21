Texas House Breaking Until Sunday In Senate Dispute

The Texas House is taking an early break in hopes of getting the Senate to pick up the pace on certain issues. The House adjourned Wednesday afternoon until Sunday.

Plano Representative Jeff Leach says he wants the Senate to explain why they haven’t heard certain bills, including justice reform and healthcare measures. The Republican had tweeted senators a warning earlier in the day that the House would consider sitting on bills the Senate had already passed. The House has until 10 p.m. Sunday to put Senate bills on their calendar.