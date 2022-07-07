TEXAS

Texas House Calls Uvalde Sheriff To Testify In School Shooting Investigation

jsalinasBy 5 views
0
FILE - Flowers are placed around a welcome sign outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Texas House officials are calling Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco to testify in the investigation of the Robb Elementary School shooting.

So far, Nolasco has refused to testify. State Rep. Dustin Burrows, the Lubbock Republican who chairs the committee, stated on Wednesday they’d sent Nolasco a notice of deposition in hopes that he’ll join the 19 other law enforcement members who have testified.

Nolasco’s testimony is scheduled for Monday. It’s not clear what will happen if he doesn’t show up.

Texas Electricity Demand Tops Record Sooner Than Expected

Previous article

Dallas County Raises Pandemic Risk Level Back To Yellow

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS