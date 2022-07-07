Texas House Calls Uvalde Sheriff To Testify In School Shooting Investigation

FILE - Flowers are placed around a welcome sign outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Texas House officials are calling Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco to testify in the investigation of the Robb Elementary School shooting.

So far, Nolasco has refused to testify. State Rep. Dustin Burrows, the Lubbock Republican who chairs the committee, stated on Wednesday they’d sent Nolasco a notice of deposition in hopes that he’ll join the 19 other law enforcement members who have testified.

Nolasco’s testimony is scheduled for Monday. It’s not clear what will happen if he doesn’t show up.