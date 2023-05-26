Texas House Committee Recommends Impeachment For A-G Paxton

A Texas House committee is recommending impeachment for Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The House General Investigating Committee unanimously adopted articles of impeachment against Paxton on Thursday, one day after testimony accusing him of abusing his office for the benefit of a donor.

An attorney in Paxton’s office claims the A-G can’t be removed for acts he may have committed before his most recent election last November.

The full Texas House will now consider the impeachment, which would go to a trial in the State Senate if approved.