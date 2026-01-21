Texas House Democrats who broke quorum last summer are each being hit with fines in excess of nine thousand dollars. The House Committee’s House Administration Chair Charlie Geren notified House Minority Leader Gene Wu that the House will fine each runaway Democrat more than 93-hundred dollars for their two-week quorum break.

Representative Geren says the fines will recover nearly 125 thousand dollars the House spent in an effort to round up the runaways. The Democrats broke quorum in an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to block GOP-friendly congressional redistricting in Texas.