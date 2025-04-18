Texas House Gives Initial Approval To $7.7B School Funding Bill

A 7-point-7-billion-dollar education finance bill has the initial approval of the Texas House. State representatives passed the bill on Wednesday with a bipartisan vote of 144 to 4.

Many public school districts statewide are facing deficits because of inflation, stagnant revenue, and declining enrollment.

The bill would provide the largest increase in state school funding since 2019. It would cover teacher raises, teacher training, and funding for special education. The bill will go to the Senate after the House gives its final approval.