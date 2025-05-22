Texas House Gives Initial Approval To Bill Clarifying Abortion Ban

A Senate bill clarifying the state’s abortion bans faces its final vote in the Texas House today. State representatives gave the bill their preliminary approval on Wednesday by a vote of 129-6.

The bill standardizes the medical exception provided by the state’s three separate bans, enabling doctors to know when they can legally intervene in near-death situations.

The Senate unanimously passed the bill earlier in the current legislative session. The bill would take effect immediately upon receiving Governor Greg Abbott’s signature.