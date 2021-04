Texas House members are considering a bill that would require voters to show proof of a fixed place of residency. Republican Representative Dennis Paul of Houston is the bill’s author, and he says it’s aimed at reducing voter fraud.

Critics say the bill would make it harder for voters to register if they’re homeless, renting, or using a post office box to receive their mail. Paul says the bill isn’t designed to make registering to vote more difficult, but to make it more secure.