Texas House Nixes Proposed Referendum On School Vouchers

Texas voters won’t be called on to participate in a statewide referendum on school vouchers. On Wednesday, the Republican-led Texas House shot down a Democratic proposal to call a referendum on the issue.

The failed proposal was offered as an amendment to Senate Bill 2, which would create a billion-school voucher program. The measure failed 86-62, mostly along party lines.

Governor Greg Abbott’s office denied claims that Abbott had threatened GOP House members who voted in favor of the proposed referendum.