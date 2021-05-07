Texas House Passes Bill Banning Homeless Camps In Public Spaces

The Texas House is giving its final approval to a bill banning homeless camps in public places anywhere in the state. State reps passed the bill by an 88-to-56 vote on Thursday that was mostly along party lines.

The vote comes less than a week after Austin voters reinstated a local ban that the City Council removed two-years ago. Supporters of the Austin ban say the capital has been overrun with homeless tent cities ever since it was lifted. The state bill makes camping in public spaces a misdemeanor. It now heads to the Senate.