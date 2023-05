The Texas House is giving the go-ahead to a bill repealing the “tampon tax.” State reps passed the bill on Tuesday by a vote of 129-14.

The bill eliminates the state sales tax on menstrual products, diapers for children and adults, baby wipes, breast milk pumps, baby bottles, and maternity clothes.

The Senate had already passed the bill, which is expected to cost the state about 227-million-dollars over the next two years. Gov. Greg Abbott has expressed his support for repealing the tax.