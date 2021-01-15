TEXAS

Texas House, Senate Enact Pandemic Protocols

Both houses of the Texas Legislature now have pandemic rules in place. The House unanimously adopted its rules on Thursday, a day after the Senate approved its own guidelines. Both chambers require masks, but the rules differ concerning coronavirus tests.

The 150 members of the House won’t be required to receive a negative virus test before taking to the House floor. The Senate unanimously adopted rules that would require its 31 members to test negative in order to enter the chamber or committee hearing rooms.

