Texas House Speaker Phelan Faces May Runoff Election

File photo: Speaker Dade Phelan, R - Beaumont, gavels the first special session at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Friday Aug. 6, 2021. ( Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

File photo: Speaker Dade Phelan, R - Beaumont, gavels the first special session at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Friday Aug. 6, 2021. ( Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan must get ready for a May runoff election. Tuesday’s unofficial primary election returns show Phelan did not secure more than 50-percent of the vote needed to win the nomination.

The speaker faces rival David Covey who is a former chairman of the Orange County GOP. Candidate Alicia Davis won enough votes to prevent either of her opponents from hitting the nomination threshold. Covey was endorsed by Attorney General Ken Paxton and former President Donald Trump.

Phelan had also voted to impeach Paxton leading to a difficult relationship between the politicians. The runoff election is May 28th. Phelan says the runoff is a battle for the soul of his district.