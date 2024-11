Following last week’s general election, it still has to be determined who the Speaker of the Texas House will be.

The House GOP Caucus meets next month to endorse its nominee for the position. Incumbent Speaker Dade Phelan of Beaumont faces opposition from Representative David Cook of Mansfield. Cook’s supporters want to remove Phelan for not being conservative enough.

Neither Phelan nor Cook has shown he has enough support to win the endorsement of the House Republican Caucus.